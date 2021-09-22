Disabled Georgia athlete hoping to qualify for Boston Marathon

Many events are back after being canceled last year due to the pandemic, and Lizzie Kirksey is getting her wheels in gear to race the Carrollton Half Marathon.

Lizzie was born with significant medical issues and was not expected to live past 5 years old. Her mom says she spent her first few years of life in a group foster home for medically fragile children. That is where the two met, and later Lizzie would become a permanent member of the Kirksey family after being adopted by Jenny and her late husband.

Lizzie is a member of the Kyle Pease Foundation, an organization that aims to improve the lives of people with disabilities through sports, while also creating opportunities for inclusion for those who are disabled.

Brent and Kyle Pease are two brothers from Atlanta who made ironman history. They are the second-ever wheelchair duo assist team to complete the Ironman world championship in Kona. Right now they're training for the Boston Marathon and hope to take Lizzie with them.

Betsy Magato is Lizzie's runner. Although she is an avid solo runner, she says running with a chair brings a different challenge, but the biggest reward is hearing the crowd cheer for the participants.

Lizzie's mom says it brings Lizzie so much joy to be able to get out and compete. The Carrollton Half Marathon is Saturday, starting at 7:15. Click here for more information.

If you'd like to volunteer, donate or become a member of the Kyle Pease donation click here.

