Diddy attorney: House raids ‘unnecessary,’ calls probe 'witch hunt'

Sean "Diddy" Combs’ lawyer is reacting to the raids by Homeland Security Investigations agents on his client’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami as an unjustified display of hostility, likening it to "military-level force."

Aaron Dyer, representing Combs, made it clear in a statement on Tuesday that the level of force used during the searches was excessive and unwarranted.

"The unnecessary display of power and the hostile manner in which Mr. Combs’ children and employees were treated is indefensible," Dyer emphasized.

This marks the first official response from Combs’ camp following the incident.

The investigations, spearheaded by federal authorities in New York, have yet to lead to any arrests or travel restrictions for Combs or his family members. Despite the severe implications of the investigation, Dyer maintains that Combs is innocent and has criticized the authorities for what he terms an "unprecedented ambush" leading to premature judgments against Combs.

Combs’ sons, Justin and Christian "King" Combs, experienced firsthand the intensity of the raids, having been handcuffed during the operation at their Los Angeles home. King Combs, a notable figure in the music industry with a hit track on Billboard’s Mainstream R&B Hip-Hop charts, found himself caught in the midst of the unfolding drama.

The raids have cast a shadow over Diddy, an iconic figure in the hip-hop industry known for his knack for spotting new talent and his own successful career spanning over three decades. Combs, who has faced a series of sexual abuse lawsuits in recent months, has consistently denied all allegations through his legal representatives.

Among the accusations, a lawsuit filed by Combs’ former protégé and girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie, alleges years of sexual abuse. Other legal actions include claims of coercion into soliciting prostitutes and an accusation of rape dating back two decades.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' attorney, Aaron Dyer released the following statement on Tuesday on his client's behalf:

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush -- paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence -- leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

