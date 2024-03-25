Sean 'Diddy' Combs LA, Miami homes raided in sex trafficking probe | What we know

Sean "Diddy" Combs' Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided by Homeland Security (HSI) agents on Monday in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation in New York, according to authorities.

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available," HSI said in a released statement.

A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan would not return comment on the matter for the Associated Press.

As officials searched both homes, the internet swirled with questions – mainly: Where is Diddy?

Diddy's LA house raided, multiple people detained

Image 1 of 7 ▼ LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 25: In an aerial view, the home of Sean "Diddy" Combs is seen during a raid by federal law enforcement agents on March 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

FOX 11 Los Angeles was the first news organization at the scene during the raid at Combs' $40 million home in LA's affluent Holmby Hill neighborhood.

SkyFOX flew over the property as several individuals were escorted outside and detained. TMZ reported two of the individuals appeared to be Diddy's sons, Justin and Christian "King" Combs, which FOX 11 has not yet confirmed.

Aerials of Sean "Diddy" Combs' LA home during raid on March 25, 2024. ( )

Hal Kempfer, a Homeland Security expert, joined FOX 11's coverage, suggesting that agents might be seeking evidence like laptops, flash drives, or anything potentially linking Combs to sex trafficking allegations. The LAPD would not comment.

Diddy's Miami house raided

HSI also raided Combs' Miami Beach mansion on Star Island on Monday afternoon.

Officials were seen loading at least one box labeled "Evidence" into a van.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Homeland Security Investigation agents load a box into a car at the entrance of US producer and musician Sean "Diddy" Combs's home at Star Island in Miami Beach on March 25, 2024. Homes belonging to Sean "Diddy" Combs were being raided by federal agents, media reported on March 25, with the US hip hop mogul at the center of sex trafficking and sex assault lawsuits. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

No further information has been released.

Diddy's multiple sexual allegations, sexual assault lawsuits

Recent headlines spotlight Sean Combs over multiple sexual assault allegations. His ex-girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie (Casandra Ventura), accused him of rape, sex trafficking, and prolonged abuse in a New York federal court. A settlement was reached for an undisclosed amount the following day.

A week later, two other women accused the hip-hop mogul of sexual abuse in another case.

The lawsuit alleges Combs, then a rising talent director, party promoter in New York City in the 1990s, abused Joi Dickerson, a 19-year-old Syracuse University student, whom he allegedly drugged, assaulted and videotaped. He was also accused of sharing the footage with his friends in the industry.

Both lawsuits were filed in November 2023, ahead of the Adult Survivors Act expiration, a New York law permitting victims of sexual abuse to file civil action within a one-year window, bypassing the statute of limitations.

Most recently, a producer nominated for the 2024 Grammy Award for Best Progressive R&B Album for his work on Diddy's "The Love Album: Off the Grid," filed a jaw-dropping lawsuit. He accused the Bad Boy hitmaker of orchestrating a number of disturbing crimes during their time working together. Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones claimed he had photos and videos that would corroborate each of his claims.

Combs' attorneys vehemently denied the claims, dismissing Jones as a "liar" looking for a "payday."

"We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies," said Combs attorney Shawn Holley said in response. "We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them," she added.

The New York case's connection to these specific allegations, if any, remains unclear.

Digital Content Creators Kelli Johnson and Hailey Winslow from FOX 11 Los Angeles and Michael Balsamo and Colleen Long from the Associated Press contributed to this report.