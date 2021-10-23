DFCS worker reports child missing from Ellenwood home, police say

article

Police in Clayton County said a worker with the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services went to a home to remove a child on Friday but discovered they were missing.

Police were at the 5900 block of Sherwood Place in Ellenwood where eight-year-old Tyshun Harris was missing. A DFCS worker told police they arrived to remove the child from the home.

The DFCS worker believes Harris is with his mother, Nefertiria Poole, and father, Marius Harris.

Police said Harris has black hair and brown eyes. He is about 4-foot-3 and weighs 115 pounds.

Police said Tyshun Harris may be traveling with his family in a red 2005 Honda Odyssey with a Georgia license plate: RVM7530.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

