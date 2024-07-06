Atlanta man disappears during Alabama trip, police search ongoing

Police in Alabama are asking the public for help finding an Atlanta man who went missing on the Fourth of July in Birmingham.

The Birmingham Police Department says that 31-year-old Deundray Cottrell was last seen on Thursday in the 7900 block of 4th Avenue South.

Cottrell's sister, Angela Harris, told AL.com that the missing man and his partner traveled to visit her and her family for the holiday.

According to Harris, Cottrell told the family he was going to make sure his dog was handling the fireworks.

"He went and checked on the dog and I never saw him again,’' Harris told AL.com.

Harris said that they later found Cottrell's shoes and cell phone in the home's backyard.

AL.com reports that the family found Ring camera footage at several nearby homes that saw Cottrell running through yards.

"It looked like he was looking for refuge,’' Harris said. "He was running for his life."

On Facebook, Harris said that Cottrell's partner, identified as Julian, is now "hiding because he thinks someone wants to harm him."

Police described Cottrell as 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a weight of 155 pounds. AL.com reports that the missing man was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, a jean jacket, and jeans. He also had an American flag bandana and one red shoe.

"He’s a well-loved, well-known, good-hearted person and there’s a lot of people hurting from him being gone,’' Harris said. "What’s happening doesn’t make sense."

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of either man should call Birmingham Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777 or 911.