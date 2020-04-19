'Despicable' vandals target Jasper County church twice, sheriff says

A Georgia sheriff's office is offering a reward for anyone who can help identify suspects in a recent church vandalism.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office shared photos of the church on Facebook Sunday, saying that they need the public's help solving the crime.

According to the sheriff, in February someone damaged the Concord church by driving vehicles through the church's yard.

The vehicles slung mud, grass, and rocks all over the church, an act officials called "despicable."

App users click here for live updates

Advertisement

The church ended up have to pay to clean and repaint the building, as well as grade the yard and replant all the damaged grass.

"Since that time the grass has started to grow back and the building was shining with its newly painted exterior," the sheriff's office said. "However, on Friday and Saturday this week someone damaged the property again."

Officials now need your help identifying the vehicles involved in the "selfish crime."

If you have any information that could help please call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 706-468-5376 or 706-468-4912. A reward is being offered, and you can submit information anonymously.