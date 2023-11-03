Derontae Bebee reaches plea deal in Young Thug YSL case

One of the people believed to be part of a criminal gang named Young Slime Life and indicted on RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) charges in Fulton County along with rapper Young Thug has reached a plea deal.

Derontae Bebee, also known as "Bee" or "B," has pleaded guilty and sentenced to 15 years, 5 years in prison and 10 years probation.

A jury of 12 people and 6 alternates were seated on Wednesday after months of jury selection.

In addition to the RICO charge, Bebee was also charged with theft by receiving stolen property, violation of Georgia's controlled substances act, participation in criminal street gang activity, armed robbery, hijacking of a motor vehicle and gun charges.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, and 27 others were initially charged with 56 violations of Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Since then, many of his co-defendants have pled guilty and accepted deals.

The RICO indictment was filed on May 9, 2022. Initially, Williams was only named in counts one (conspiracy to violate RICO) and 56 (participation in criminal street gang activity). Count 56 alleges that he was in a position of leadership within YSL and was either directly or indirectly involved in acts of murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, theft, sale of drugs and other criminal acts.

He was later indicted on six additional counts after searches of his home. If Williams is found guilty on all counts, he could face life in prison.