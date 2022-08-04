Deputy jumps into hole to save trapped fawn at construction site

Video shows a Cherokee County deputy saving a fawn stuck in a deep hole.

The video shared by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office shows Deputy Addison Bass inside the hole at a construction site in the Carmichael Farms subdivision. On camera, Bass jumps into the hole and saved the little deer.

As soon as the deputy let the fawn go, it took off into the woods.

A caller told FOX 5 Atlanta the deer had been in the hole for several days before someone rescued it.