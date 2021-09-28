Police: Standoff with armed suspect shuts down Marietta road

article

Officers have closed down all lanes on Powder Springs Springs Street in Marietta as they work to take a suspect into custody.

Officials tell FOX 5 that the incident began when another jurisdiction reported that it looked like a man crashed his car near South Loop.

When officers responded, they say the suspect pulled out "some sort of bow and arrow" and aimed it at the officers.

At least one officer fired their gun at the suspect, it is not currently known if he was hit or injured.

According to investigators, the suspect is currently still near the car and is in a standoff with officers who are attempted to negotiate with him.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect at this time.

Drivers in the area should prepare for major delays or plan for alternate routes while the standoff is going on.

