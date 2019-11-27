Deputies searching for missing Paulding County 15-year-old girl

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office needs your help in finding a missing teenage girl.

Officials say 15-year-old Kayden Chastain was last seen in her pajamas and on foot, though deputies believe she may have been picked up by an Uber.

Chastain is 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 125 pounds. She has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about the missing teenager's whereabouts, please call Pauling County deputies at 770-445-2117.