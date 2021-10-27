Deputies search for missing University of North Georgia last seen near Dahlonega

article

Deputies are searching for a missing University of North Georgia student who has not been seen since Friday.

Lucas Baxter, 18, was last seen leaving the UNG campus around 9:20 p.m., the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators were able to track his car to the parking lot at Woody Gap in Dahlonega.

Baxter is known to be an avid hiker and likes to go off-trail but had no gear with him, deputies said.

He is described by deputies as being 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with brown, possibly longer, curly hair, and blue eyes. He may be wearing round glasses.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white Baja hoodie, jeans, brown hiking boots, and carrying a black day pack with bright ribbons attached.

Deputies said his friends and family are concerned about his well-being.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately, Investigator Marcus Sewell at 706-482-2619 or the Lumpkin County Dispatch at 706-864-3633.

