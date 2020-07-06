Deputies release photo of suspects wanted for vandalizing Jasper County elementary school

article

They likely didn't know they were caught on camera or didn't care. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office released photos of two young who deputies believe broke into and vandalized an elementary school last month.

Deputies were called out to Washington park elementary school on June 26th after receiving a call of vandalism. Stephanie said when they arrived they found vulgar messages written on the boards in the school.

After reviewing the school's surveillance video they found that the pair had actually broken into the school on June 14. Deputies said while inside the two suspects wrote on whiteboards damaged an American flag, and ate ice cream chips and soft drinks

Anyone who might recognize these two is asked to call the Jasper County Sheriff's Office at 706-468-4912. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling 706-468-JCSO (5276).