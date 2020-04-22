Deputies: Man drove to Georgia county to meet child for sex

Deputies have arrested a Duluth man accused of driving to a different Georgia county in an attempt to molest a juvenile.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says deputies with the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested 36-year-old Sung On Yi Tuesday.

According to investigators, Yi had begun communicating someone he believed to be below the age of 15 around two weeks before his arrest. He was actually talking to investigators.

Officials say Yi drove to an undisclosed location in Woodstock to meet his victim for sex. Instead he was arrested.

Yi was charged with attempted child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child, eight counts of obscene internet contact with a minor, and three counts of using a computer service to lure a child to commit illegal acts.

The Duluth man is currently in custody without bond.