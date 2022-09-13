What is known about funeral services for deputies Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office will be saying its final goodbyes to two veteran deputies killed in the line of duty last week.

Deputy Marshall Samuel Ervin, Jr. and Deputy Jonathan Randall Koleski were shot and killed while attempting to serve an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted for theft last Thursday night near Marietta.

Gov. Brian Kemp has the flags over the Capitol and at all state facilities to be lower to half-staff on Wednesday and Thursday to honor the deputies as the community comes together to honor the fallen deputies.

FUNERALS ANNOUNCED FOR COBB COUNTY DEPUTIES KILLED IN LINE OF DUTY

Deputy Jonathan Koleski - January 7, 1980 to September 8, 2022

Deputy Jonathan Koleski (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

Jonathan Koleski, 42, a Florida native, had been with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years. He first was sworn in as a deputy in 2007.

Koleski was called to serve in the U.S. Army after Sept. 11, 2001. He served three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan as part of the 101st Airborne Division.

He would later go on to join the Georgia National Guard.

His family says he loved the outdoors, was an avid runner, and could be seen on any given weekend running one of the many 5K runs around metro Atlanta.

His family also described him as an animal lover and an adventurous foodie.

Koleski is being remembered as a devoted husband, son, brother, uncle, and a friend to many.

His funeral will be held at Noon on Wednesday at NorthStar Church in Kennesaw with visitation starting at 9 a.m., leading up to the service.

A procession from the church, located at 3413 Blue Springs Road will start shortly after his service ends and wind its way down Cobb Parkway to McCullum Road to Interstate 575. The procession will then exit at Georgia 20 and make its way to the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, where, at 2:30 p.m., he will be laid to rest.

Residents are being asked to line the route to show their support.

Deputy Marshall Ervin, Jr. - May 21, 1984 to September 8, 2022

Deputy Marshall Ervin, Jr. (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

Marshall Ervin, Jr., 38, has deep roots in Georgia. He graduated from East Paulding High School and would go on to marry his high school sweetheart.

He loved his guitar, fishing and most of all was spending time with his daughters who were his everything.

His family will remember him as a loving husband and father who will truly be missed.

He is survived by his wife, daughters, siblings, and extended family.

Funeral services for Ervin will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday at West Ridge Church in Dallas. Visitation will be just before the services starting at Noon.

A procession is expected either before or after his service, but those details have not been shared.

Both services will be streamed.

SHERIFF'S OFFICE WARNS OF SCAMMERS ASKING FOR DONATIONS FOR FALLEN COBB COUNTY DEPUTIES

How to support deputies' families

The Cobb Sheriff's Foundation is accepting donations to support the deputies' families.

There is a "Donate" button on the homepage of the foundation's website. You can register online and donate any amount of money. Donations are accepted by credit card or offline.

To make an offline donation, write a check payable to "Cobb Sheriff's Foundation, Inc." Mail the check to P.O. Box 1932

Marietta, GA, 30061.