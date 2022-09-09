Suspects accused of killing Cobb County deputies in ambush-style shooting identified

Law enforcement officials have released the names of the two suspects arrested after the deaths of two Cobb County deputies and an hours-long standoff in the Marietta area.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office says Christopher Cook and Christopher Golden will make their first appearances at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center at 4 p.m. Friday.

Officials with both the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and the Cobb County Police Department will hold a joint press conference immediately following the two suspects' first appearances.

‘OUR HEARTS ARE DEFINITELY BROKEN’" LAW ENFORCEMENT MOURN COBB COUNTY DEPUTIES KILLED IN LINE OF DUTY

Deputies killed in Cobb County

Law enforcement arrested two Cook and Golden after a standoff that lasted nearly four hours at Hampton Glen Court and Fenwick Drive near Marietta.

Deputies were serving a warrant at the home at around 7:45 p.m. Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said deputies tried to knock on the door, rang the doorbell and no one responded. The deputies were getting back to their car when a vehicle drove up. That’s when Owens said shots were fired.

Owens said the deputies were able to radio in the shooting to dispatchers. The news broke just before 9 p.m. that both deputies had been pronounced deceased from their injuries.

Sheriff Owens says it wasn’t immediately clear if both suspects were in the vehicle or if one was already inside the home, but what he did know was the manner in which his deputies were killed.

"My two deputies were ambushed and killed," said Owens.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Visitor Center lowered flags to half-staff on Friday morning.

"Just speaking straight from the heart just pray for us because we need it," Owens said.

Officials have not identified the deputies at this time