Funerals announced for Cobb County deputies killed in line of duty

article

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office announced the details for the funerals of Deputy Marshall Samuel Ervin, Jr. and Deputy Jonathan Randall Koleski Sunday night.

The two Cobb County deputies shot and killed while arresting a suspect wanted for theft on Thursday night near Marietta.

2 Cobb County deputies 'ambushed and killed' serving warrant at Marietta-area home

Deputy Koleski's funeral will be held Wednesday, Sept. 14 at NorthStar Church in Kennesaw, Ga.

The funeral for Deputy Ervin will be held Thursday, Sept. 15 at West Ridge Church in Dallas, Ga.

The office tweeted that the routes for each respective procession will be shared in the days to come. The public is invited to stand along those roads for a final send-off.

.As previously reported, the suspects, Christopher Cook and Christopher Golden, heard their charges in court on Friday. Cook was charged with the alleged theft, which brought the two deputies to the home that night. Golden faces two counts each of aggravated assault on an officer and murder.