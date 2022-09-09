Who were the Cobb County deputies killed in shooting? How to support their families

article

A community is mourning two deputies shot and killed while serving arrest warrants on Thursday night near Marietta.

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said deputies Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin, Jr. died while arresting a suspect wanted for theft.

The suspects, Christopher Cook and Christopher Golden, heard their charges in court on Friday. Cook was charged with the alleged theft, which brought the two deputies to the home that night. Golden faces two counts each of aggravated assault on an officer and murder.

Across the state, law enforcement agencies reacted to the deadly shooting. Flags flew half staff outside the sheriff's office visitor center on Friday.

Who were the Cobb County deputies?

Owens said Koleski was 42 years old and joined the sheriff's office in 2007. Ervin Jr. was a 38-year-old father of two and joined the sheriff's office in 2012.

"They were outstanding men, men of character and integrity, family mem, loved by their family and kids," the sheriff said.

Owens said he spoke to both deputies' wives.

"They're heartbroken, as we all are," Owens said.

How to support deputies' families

The Cobb Sheriff's Foundation is accepting donations to support the deputies' families.

There is a "Donate" button on the homepage of the foundation's website. You can register online and donate any amount of money. Donations are accepted by credit card or offline.

To make an offline donation, write a check payable to "Cobb Sheriff's Foundation, Inc." Mail the check to P.O. Box 1932

Marietta, GA, 30061.