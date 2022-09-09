Cobb County Sheriff's Office names deputies 'ambushed and killed' while serving warrants

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens named two deputies killed while serving an arrest warrant on Thursday night.

Owens said deputies Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin, Jr. were shot and killed while arresting a suspect wanted for theft.

The suspects, Christopher Cook and Christopher Golden, heard their charges in court on Friday. Cook was charged with the alleged theft. Golden faces charge two counts of aggravated assault on an officer and murder.

Law enforcement arrested two Cook and Golden after a standoff that lasted nearly four hours at Hampton Glen Court and Fenwick Drive near Marietta.

Who were the Cobb County deputies?

Owens said Koleski was a 42-year-old. Ervin Jr. was a 38-year-old father of two.

"They were outstanding men, men of character and integrity, family mem, loved by their family and kids," the sheriff said.

Owens said he spoke to both deputies' wives.

"They're heartbroken, as we all are," Owens said.

The Cobb Sheriff's Foundation is accepting donations to support the deputies' families.

Deputies killed in Cobb County

Deputies were serving a warrant at the home at around 7:45 p.m. Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said deputies knocked on the door and rang the doorbell but no one responded. The deputies were getting back to their car when a vehicle drove up. That’s when Owens said shots were fired.

Owens said the deputies were able to radio in the shooting to dispatchers. The news broke just before 9 p.m. that both deputies had been pronounced dead from their injuries.

"My two deputies were ambushed and killed," said Owens.

Law enforcement mourn Cobb County deputies

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Visitor Center lowered flags to half-staff on Friday morning.

Across the state, law enforcement agencies reacted to the deadly shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tweeted its condolences to the sheriff and the sheriff's office.

"Our thoughts, hearts, and prayers are with you, " the Atlanta Police Department wrote on Twitter.

In a tweet Friday morning, the governor said he and his family were "deeply saddened to learn of the killing of these two deputies."

Owens said Kemp called him to offer resources after news of the deputies' death broke.

"Men and women like them bravely serve our communities every day, and we owe them a great debt of gratitude," Kemp wrote.