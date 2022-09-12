Sheriff's office warns of scammers asking for donations for fallen Cobb County deputies

article

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office says scammers are trying to make a quick buck off the shooting deaths of two of its deputies.

Deputy Marshall Samuel Ervin, Jr. and Deputy Jonathan Randall Koleski were killed while attempting to serve a warrant at a Marietta-area home last Thursday evening.

The Cobb County Sheriff's Foundation has legitimately raised more than $50,000 for the deputies’ families as of Monday, the sheriff’s office says.

"We appreciate your support of our fallen deputies. We are receiving reports of scammers attempting to take advantage of this terrible situation," the sheriff’s office tweeted Monday afternoon. "The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Foundation is our official site to receive donations for the families."

Any fundraiser that is not associated with the foundation can be reported to the sheriff’s office.

The foundation says it plans to present checks of $10,000 to each of the deputies’ families to help pay for immediate funeral expenses. The foundation says it is just the beginning of the way it intends to help those families.

Anyone who would like to contribute to the fund can do so by going to cobbsheriffsfoundation.org.