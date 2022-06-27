Deputies investigating deadly drive-by shooting at Bibb County intersection

article

Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at an intersection Sunday night in Bibb County.

Officials say the shooting happened at a home on the intersection on Blue Bell Street and Poppy Avenue.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff, deputies found 41-year-old Antonio Harris shot when responding to the scene.

Medics rushed Harris to a nearby hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

Around the same time, deputies say they learned an 18-year-old woman was also hit in the shooting and had been taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle.

The woman, who has not been identified, is said to be in stable condition.

Witnesses told police that a vehicle pulled up to the intersection and fired multiple shots before driving away. Deputies do not have a description of the vehicle at this time.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.