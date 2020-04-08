Deputies: Georgia woman refused to self-isolate after coronavirus exposure

Deputies will be keeping an arrested woman accused of going out in public after being exposured to coronavirus in an isolated camper inside a Georgia jail.

According to the Haralson County Sheriff's Office, they were notified by residents of Tallapoosa, Georgia that they were seeing Fran Gore around town.

Gore had previously been ordered by a judge to self-isolate after her boyfriend tested positive for COVID-19. Instead of staying indoors, officials say both Gore and her boyfriend kept going out, possibly endangering citizens.

Gore's boyfriend was eventually hospitalized. Gore herself was hospitalized for non-coronavirus reasons, officials said, but has since allegedly been still going outside.

Tuesday night, deputies arrested Gore, who now faces multiple charges.

Because of her coronavirus exposure, officials say they are unable to house her in the Haralson County Jail because of fears she'll expose other inmates to the virus.

Working with FEMA and the local EMA, the sheriff's office has placed a secured camper in a lot at the rear of the jail.

Gore, who will be guarded at all times, will stay in the camper, which has water and power.

“These are trying times we are dealing with. We are experiencing issues that I have never seen in my 39 years of Law Enforcement. These charges will not keep this individual jailed forever, but hopefully we will be able to detain her through the completion of her quarantine period. I understand the uncertainty that our citizens are experiencing, but we still must respect the rights of those who, for whatever the reason, feel that their actions do not effect others,” says Chief Deputy McSwain.

Officials say Gore will be guarded at all times and jail staff will be given the necessary equipment to ensure their safety.

