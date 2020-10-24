Deputies: Georgia 14-year-old boy missing since leaving school
article
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Forsyth County are searching for a teen who went missing Friday morning.
Saturday afternoon, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office released a BOLO alert for 14-year-old Christian Vitales on Facebook.
Officials say Vitales left North Forsyth High School around 11 a.m. Friday. He never returned home.
Vitales was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and black jogging pants.
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
If you have any information that could help officials find the missing teen, please call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 770-781-3087.
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.