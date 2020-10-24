Deputies: Georgia 14-year-old boy missing since leaving school

article

Deputies in Forsyth County are searching for a teen who went missing Friday morning.

Saturday afternoon, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office released a BOLO alert for 14-year-old Christian Vitales on Facebook.

Officials say Vitales left North Forsyth High School around 11 a.m. Friday. He never returned home.

Vitales was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and black jogging pants.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

If you have any information that could help officials find the missing teen, please call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 770-781-3087.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.