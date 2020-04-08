Deputies: Elderly Georgia woman went missing with her 2 dogs

Deputies in Georgia need your help finding a missing elderly Bibb County woman and her two dogs.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 73-year-old Sandra Joan Orr left her home around 10 a.m. Tuesday, telling her family that she was going to drive to a McDonald's and Kroger on Hartley Bridge Road.

After several hours had passed and she had not returned home, family members reported her missing to the police. The family told officers that Orr had recently been diagnosed with the early stages of Alzheimers.

Officials say Orr was last seen driving a white 2006 Toyota RAV-4 with the tag 4402 ARG. She was with her Chihuahua and Cocker Spaniel.

Orr is described as being 5-feet-3-inches tall with a weight of around 130 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair and was wearing a light-colored shirt and dark pants.

If you have any information that could help find Orr please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or 911.