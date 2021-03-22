Deputies: Cherokee County teen reportedly missing for 2 days

article

Deputies in Cherokee County need your help finding a teenager who went missing over the weekend.

Officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office say 18-year-old Niles Rachal was last seen on Saturday around noon on foot.

At that time, Rachal was in the area of Hillcrest Lane and Winding Hills Lane.

Deputies described the missing teen as being 5-feet-8-inches tall with a weight of 145 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, black sweat pants, and a black Wilson brand backpack.

If you have any information that could help find Rachal, please call the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office or 911.

