Deputies arrest suspect in Hall County pedestrian robbery

Hall County deputies have arrested a man accused of robbing a pedestrian by pretending he had a weapon.

Officials say the investigation began around 10 a.m. on Sept. 15. According to investigators, the 67-year-old victim was walking down Benson Drive that morning when he started being followed by a car.

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Devonta Holland, allegedly got out of the car and held his hand under his shirt as if he had a gun. Deputies say Holland robbed the man of all of his cash and then drove off.

After an investigation, detectives identified Holland as the suspect and took him into custody at his home on Wednesday.

Hollard is currently in the Hall County Jail without bond. The case remains under investigation.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS