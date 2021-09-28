Expand / Collapse search

Deputies arrest fugitive carjacking suspect in Fulton County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Fulton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
FULTON CARJACKINGS SUSPECT CAUGHT 2 article

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said its fugitive unit apprehended Christopher Antwon Colzie who was wanted on charges dating back to 2018. 

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County deputies arrested a man accused of an armed robbery, carjacking and assaulting a police officer. 

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said its fugitive unit apprehended Christopher Antwon Colzie who was wanted on charges dating back to 2018. 

Fugitive unit deputies tracked the suspect to Stockbridge and monitored him to make an incident-free arrest. 

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS