Deputies arrest fugitive carjacking suspect in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County deputies arrested a man accused of an armed robbery, carjacking and assaulting a police officer.
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said its fugitive unit apprehended Christopher Antwon Colzie who was wanted on charges dating back to 2018.
Fugitive unit deputies tracked the suspect to Stockbridge and monitored him to make an incident-free arrest.
