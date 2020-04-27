'Depression-like unemployment' has food bank feeling effects of coronavirus pandemic

With many businesses closed and students at home, money is tight for a lot of families. Keeping the refrigerator stocked is becoming a challenge.

"We cannot continue this way economically," Gov. Brian Kemp said during a Monday afternoon news conference. "We are looking at depression-like unemployment. We are facing hardships now of trying to feed everybody."

Organizations, like the Atlanta Community Food Bank, that help families put food on the table are feeling the effects.

"Before the crisis broke, we already had more than 780,000 people across north Georgia who needed help from time to time," says Kyle Wide with ACFB. "We think that number today is more than a million people."

Waide says the support from the community is critical during these times. Donating $1 can provide four meals to people in need. The demand for help is great.

"We've increased our distribution by more than 30% over the last two months," says Waide.

Learn more about ACFB and how to donate by visiting its website.

