Atlanta in the running to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention

Representatives from the Democratic National Party were in Atlanta on Thursday touring State Farm Arena. State. Party officials hope it will be the site of the 2024 DNC convention.

Atlanta Democrats said the city is turnkey ready to host large-scale events like the convention. They touted their track record of such events as the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games, multiple Final Four games, and the upcoming World Cup matches in 2026.

Leaders also pointed to the city’s history of Civil Rights and its encompassing other key Democratic platform policies. They also touted Downtown Atlanta’s diverse footprint.

Local Democrats believe the state is owed the honor after helping to vote in President Joe Biden as well as Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, in their view, turning the state Blue. The state has become a bigger battleground in the past few years.

The DNC’s convention would be held the summer leading up to the 2024 Presidential Election.

New York, Chicago, and Houston are also in the running.

A decision should be expected by the end of the year.

Atlanta played host to the 1988 Democratic National Convention that saw Governor Michael Dukakis of Massachusetts nominated for president. Then-Republican Vice President George H.W. Bush would end up winning the election.