Boston Marathon officially canceled, replaced with virtual race event
Organizers have decided to have a “virtual event” instead, where participants who verify that they ran 26.2 miles on their own will receive their finisher’s medal.
Teacher runs solo marathon with socially distanced supporters after Boston Marathon postponement
The April 19 at-home marathon was organized by Way’s husband after the Boston event was postponed.
Police: Cashier sprayed in eyes with Lysol by customer angry about purchase limit
Police in Massachusetts are asking for the public's help to identify a woman accused of spraying Lysol in a cashier's eyes after being told of a purchase limit.
All-female fire engine crew hopes to inspire young girls to take up firefighting
Three female firefighters in Massachusetts are trying to inspire young girls to take up the profession.
JFK letter promising Santa safe during Cold War on display
Former President John F. Kennedy's letter reassuring a young girl that Santa was safe during the Cold War is being featured this month in Boston.
MLB pitcher Rich Hill and wife arrested at Patriots game
Police said the free agent pitcher and his wife attempted to enter the stadium with an oversized bag and he argued with officers.
Suspect in Atlanta murder arrested in Massachusetts
He's the second suspect in the deadly Atlanta shooting to be caught in Massachusetts.
Buffalo Wild Wings chemical reaction leaves one employee dead, nearly a dozen hospitalized
One restaurant employee died and at least 10 other people, including patrons, were hospitalized on Thursday following a chemical reaction at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Massachusetts, authorities said.
Woman in 'total control' of boyfriend charged in his suicide
A former Boston College student who had "complete and total control" over her boyfriend has been indicted on an involuntary manslaughter charge for encouraging him to take his own life, Boston's top prosecutor said Monday.
Teen born without limb donates hundreds of Barbies with prosthetic leg to children’s hospital
Chloe Newman arrived at the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Massachusetts this week with a van full of Barbies to be donated to patients.