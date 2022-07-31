Atlanta leaders roll out red carpet for Democratic National Convention leaders at State Farm Arena

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is working to convince the Democratic Party to host its 2024 Democratic National Convention in Atlanta

DNC leaders took a tour of Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Saturday. A topic of discussion was the crucial role Georgia and other traditionally red states played during the 2020 Election. The state elected two democratic senators and its electoral college votes when to President Joe Biden.

If the DNC chooses Atlanta to host the 2024 convention, Dickens said it could provide a $250 million injection into the city's economy.

Atlanta last hosted the convention in 1988.

The city is competing against New York, Chicago and Houston.

A decision is expected by early 2023.