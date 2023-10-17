'Dangerous' murder suspect who fired at DeKalb County deputy arrested by US Marshals

article

An "armed and dangerous" man wanted for murder is in custody days after officials say he shot at a DeKalb County deputy

DeKalb County police say a deputy was attempting to track Demetrius Nicholas, so he could be taken into custody on a murder warrant when he fired at them.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon at the East Ponce Village apartments near the intersection of Juliette Road and Wood Bend Drive in the Stone Mountain area.

Deputies searched the area for hours, but Nicholas was nowhere to be found.

On Tuesday, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said that Nicholas was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service and members of the Georgia State Patrol SWAT Team at around 10 a.m. at a home in Douglasville.

Officials have not shared any details about how Nicholas was found and taken into custody.

Murder suspected wanted for shooting at DeKalb County deputy

DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox says the deputy was not actively searching for Nicholas but spotted him.

"We had the identity of the suspect," the sheriff said. "One of the deputies just happened to spot the individual who was wanted for murder."

The deputy then called in the situation.

"And the suspect saw, of course, that he was being tailed and began to fire at the deputy," the sheriff said.

Image 1 of 24 ▼ Hundreds of law enforcement officers from dozens of agencies converge on an apartment complex along Juliette Road near Stone Mountain after a deputy was shot at by a murder suspect on Oct. 13, 2023. (Billy Heath | FOX 5)

It was immediately clear if the deputy returned fire.

Authorities say Nicholas had been identified as the suspect in the murder of 34-year-old Timberre Mims at an apartment complex on Wood Bend Drive in June.

Deputy injured attempting to track DeKalb County murder suspect

The deputy was grazed, either by a bullet or flying glass from the car in which he was riding, police say.

He was rushed to an area hospital and later released.