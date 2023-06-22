Police investigating woman's body found at DeKalb County apartment complex

article

DeKalb County police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found at an apartment complex Thursday morning.

Homicide investigators are currently on the scene at the East Ponce Village apartments on the 1700 block of Wood Bend Drive in Stone Mountain.

Officials say a resident discovered the body of a Black woman just after 5:30 a.m. in front of one of the buildings.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of death and the identity of the woman.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Billy Heath/FOX 5 Atlanta)

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the DeKalb County Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.