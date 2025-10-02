Delta planes collide on taxiway at New York airport

article

Two Delta Air Lines regional jets collided Wednesday night on a taxiway at LaGuardia Airport, injuring a flight attendant in what the airline described as a "low-speed collision."

What we know:

Delta said an aircraft bound for Roanoke, Virginia, with 32 people on board clipped the fuselage of an arriving plane from Charlotte, North Carolina, carrying 61 people, according to The Associated Press.

A flight attendant suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. No passengers were reported injured.

Air traffic control audio captured a pilot reporting that the collision damaged the nose, windscreen and cockpit screens.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on how the collision happened or whether weather, human error or miscommunication played a role.

What's next:

Delta has said airport operations are not expected to be affected by the incident. The airline is reviewing what happened, and additional inquiries are likely from aviation authorities.