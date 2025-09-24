Delta flight from Atlanta to Lagos cancelled moments before takeoff

The Brief Delta Flight 54's takeoff was halted due to a possible engine issue detected by the crew. Pilots adhered to standard safety procedures, and the aircraft will undergo maintenance inspection. Delta is rebooking affected passengers and has apologized for the disruption.



A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Lagos was halted on the runway Wednesday evening after the crew detected a possible engine issue, the airline said.

What we know:

Flight 54, an Airbus A330 carrying 200 passengers along with four pilots and nine flight attendants, suspended takeoff at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Delta said the pilots followed standard safety procedures and the aircraft will be inspected by maintenance crews.

What we don't know:

It was not clear if airport operations were impacted by the incident.

The airline is working to rebook passengers on other flights and apologized for the disruption.