Expand / Collapse search

Delta flight from Atlanta to Lagos cancelled moments before takeoff

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 24, 2025 10:30pm EDT
Delta
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • Delta Flight 54's takeoff was halted due to a possible engine issue detected by the crew.
    • Pilots adhered to standard safety procedures, and the aircraft will undergo maintenance inspection.
    • Delta is rebooking affected passengers and has apologized for the disruption.

ATLANTA - A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Lagos was halted on the runway Wednesday evening after the crew detected a possible engine issue, the airline said.

What we know:

Flight 54, an Airbus A330 carrying 200 passengers along with four pilots and nine flight attendants, suspended takeoff at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. 

Delta said the pilots followed standard safety procedures and the aircraft will be inspected by maintenance crews.

What we don't know:

It was not clear if airport operations were impacted by the incident.

What we don't know:

The airline is working to rebook passengers on other flights and apologized for the disruption.

The Source: Delta Air Lines provided the details for this article. 

DeltaHartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International AirportNewsTravel