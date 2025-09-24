Delta flight from Atlanta to Lagos cancelled moments before takeoff
ATLANTA - A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Lagos was halted on the runway Wednesday evening after the crew detected a possible engine issue, the airline said.
What we know:
Flight 54, an Airbus A330 carrying 200 passengers along with four pilots and nine flight attendants, suspended takeoff at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Delta said the pilots followed standard safety procedures and the aircraft will be inspected by maintenance crews.
What we don't know:
It was not clear if airport operations were impacted by the incident.
The airline is working to rebook passengers on other flights and apologized for the disruption.
The Source: Delta Air Lines provided the details for this article.