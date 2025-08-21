Expand / Collapse search

Wing flap breaks on Delta plane mid-flight between Orlando, Texas

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 21, 2025 8:06am EDT
A Boeing 737-932ER operated by Delta Airlines takes off. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images / Getty Images)

ATLANTA - A Delta Air Lines flight landed safely in Texas on Tuesday after part of a Boeing 737’s wing broke off during descent.

What we know:

Delta Flight 1893 was carrying 62 passengers and six crew members from Orlando International Airport to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport when the incident occurred. 

A passenger told CNN that the plane was shaking and they initially thought it was turbulence until a woman in front of them opened a window and saw a broken wing flap. 

Wing flaps are critical components that help control an aircraft during takeoff and landing. 

What they're saying:

"We apologize to our customers for their experience as nothing is more important than the safety of our people and customers," Atlanta-based Delta said in a statement.

What's next:

Federal aviation officials are investigating the damage. 

