Wing flap breaks on Delta plane mid-flight between Orlando, Texas

A Delta Air Lines flight landed safely in Texas on Tuesday after part of a Boeing 737’s wing broke off during descent.

What we know:

Delta Flight 1893 was carrying 62 passengers and six crew members from Orlando International Airport to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport when the incident occurred.

A passenger told CNN that the plane was shaking and they initially thought it was turbulence until a woman in front of them opened a window and saw a broken wing flap.

Wing flaps are critical components that help control an aircraft during takeoff and landing.

What they're saying:

"We apologize to our customers for their experience as nothing is more important than the safety of our people and customers," Atlanta-based Delta said in a statement.

What's next:

Federal aviation officials are investigating the damage.