Delta flight to Brunswick returns to Atlanta after pressurization issue

A Delta flight bound for Brunswick returned to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday after the crew reported a pressurization issue after takeoff, the airline said.

What we know:

Delta Air Lines said the crew on flight 5180, operated by Endeavor Air, deployed oxygen masks as a precaution. The Canadair Regional Jet CRJ-700, carrying 66 passengers and four crew members, returned to Atlanta. It was met by emergency crews on the ground, but taxied to the gate under its own power.

No one was injured, according to the airline. Delta said four oxygen masks did not deploy at first but later did, and the issue is being reviewed.

A replacement crew was dispatched, and the flight arrived in Brunswick at 9:30 p.m. — just over four hours after its scheduled arrival.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Delta flight 5180 returned to Atlanta's airport after a pressurization issue on its way to Brunswick, Georgia, on Sept. 25, 2025. (Tom Rosenberger)

What they're saying:

A FOX 5 viewer emailed FOX 5 about the incident and said he heard a loud pop in the cabin before the flight started to descend. Tom Rosenberger also said that the cabin smelled like oil, making it hard for people to breathe.

Rosenberger said he decided not to go on the new plane to Brunswick because he was scared and shaken up.

The other side:

Delta issued a statement following the incident:

"At Delta, nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people. That is why the flight crew of Delta flight 5180 — operated by Endeavor Air from Atlanta (ATL) to Brunswick (BQK) — followed established procedures and returned to Atlanta after a mechanical issue was observed during flight. We apologize to our customers for their experience and the delay in their travel."