Delta flight attendants injured during turbulence

What we know:

Delta said the employees were injured when a flight from Quito, Ecuador to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport experienced moderate turbulence. The flight attendants were able to keep working, according to Delta, but suffered minor injuries. They were checked out by medical crews when the flight landed.

There were 206 customers on the Boeing 767, but Delta said none of them reported injuries.