Delta flight attendants injured during turbulence

Published  September 15, 2025 6:52pm EDT
FOX 5 Atlanta
A Delta 767 400 passenger jet with landing gear down in preparation to land. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Three Delta Air Line flight attendants were injured on a flight to the world's busiest airport.
    • Delta said the employees were injured on a flight from Quito, Ecuador.
    • There were 206 customers on the Boeing 767, but Delta said none of them reported injuries.

ATLANTA - Three Delta Air Line flight attendants were injured on a flight to the world's busiest airport.

What we know:

Delta said the employees were injured when a flight from Quito, Ecuador to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport experienced moderate turbulence. The flight attendants were able to keep working, according to Delta, but suffered minor injuries. They were checked out by medical crews when the flight landed.

There were 206 customers on the Boeing 767, but Delta said none of them reported injuries. 

The Source: Information in this article came from an email written by a Delta Air Lines spokesperson. 

