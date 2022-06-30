Delta pilots picket at Atlanta airport to protest working conditions

Pilots with Delta Air Lines are planning to hit the picket line Thursday in Atlanta and across the country to demand better working conditions.

Frustration is growing among pilots who are working overtime to meet flight demands.

"As pilots, we are beyond exhausted -- they are trying to get us to fly to the maximums," said Dennis Tajer, the Communications Committee chairman for the Allied Pilots Association.

The union representing the pilots says they're working longer hours despite flights across the country being canceled.

It also argues that pilots have not received a pay raise since 2016.

So in order to get their demands met, pilots will picket at airports across the country Thursday to demand better pay and changes to flight schedules. They're also asking for improvements to retirement benefits and job protections.

All of this comes as passengers deal with flight cancellations and delays during the busy summer travel months.

Hundreds of flights were canceled during Memorial Day and Father's Day weekends.

On Thursday, flight tracker Flight Aware reported there are already at lease 11 cancelations and 10 delayed flights at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

A spokesperson for Delta says Thursday's picketing will not disrupt operations for customers.

"Our goal remains to continue providing Delta pilots with an industry-leading overall contract with the best compensation based on pay, retirement, work rules, and profit sharing," the airline's statement reads in part.

Atlanta airport officials say they expect to see around 1.2 million travelers go through Hartsfield-Jackson during the busy vacation weekend. The pilots are scheduled to begin their protest at around 10 a.m.