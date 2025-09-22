Expand / Collapse search

Delta flight returns to Atlanta Sunday evening after engine issue

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 22, 2025 5:55am EDT
The Brief

    • Flight to Sacramento forced back after sparks, flames reported
    • 152 passengers and six crew evacuated safely
    • Delta provided accommodations for travelers

ATLANTA - A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Sacramento was forced to return to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport shortly after takeoff when passengers reported seeing sparks and flames coming from one of the aircraft’s engines.

What we know:

The flight departed Atlanta on Sunday evening and carried 152 passengers and six crew members. The plane landed safely, and no injuries were reported.

What they're saying:

Delta said it provided accommodations for the passengers while crews inspected the aircraft.

The Source

  Information provided by Delta Air Lines. 

