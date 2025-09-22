Delta flight returns to Atlanta Sunday evening after engine issue
ATLANTA - A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Sacramento was forced to return to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport shortly after takeoff when passengers reported seeing sparks and flames coming from one of the aircraft’s engines.
What we know:
The flight departed Atlanta on Sunday evening and carried 152 passengers and six crew members. The plane landed safely, and no injuries were reported.
What they're saying:
Delta said it provided accommodations for the passengers while crews inspected the aircraft.
