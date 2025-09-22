Delta flight returns to Atlanta Sunday evening after engine issue

The Brief Flight to Sacramento forced back after sparks, flames reported 152 passengers and six crew evacuated safely Delta provided accommodations for travelers



A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Sacramento was forced to return to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport shortly after takeoff when passengers reported seeing sparks and flames coming from one of the aircraft’s engines.

What we know:

The flight departed Atlanta on Sunday evening and carried 152 passengers and six crew members. The plane landed safely, and no injuries were reported.

What they're saying:

Delta said it provided accommodations for the passengers while crews inspected the aircraft.

