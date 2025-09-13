Delta employees suspended over posts related to Charlie Kirk

The Brief The Atlanta-based airline said the posts violated its social media policy and were under investigation. The employees could face consequences, up to termination, according to the company. Kirk, 31, was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon on the campus of Utah Valley University on Wednesday afternoon.



A Delta Air Lines spokesperson confirmed to FOX 5 that multiple employees were suspended after the company discovered they posted on social media about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

What we know:

The Atlanta-based airline said the posts violated its social media policy and were under investigation. The employees could face consequences, up to termination, according to the company.

What they're saying:

"Whether we're in uniform and on the clock, online or out in public, our colleagues, customers and communities expect us to reflect Delta's values - integrity, care and servant leadership - that we hold dear," Delta CEO Ed Bastian said via email to the entire company. "Remember that we all represent Delta, at all times, in any forum. It's essential that we act in ways that uphold our shared values and the human connection that defines us."

What we don't know:

FOX 5 has not seen the social media posts the airline was talking about.

The backstory:

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon on the campus of Utah Valley University on Wednesday afternoon.

On Friday, the FBI announced that the accused shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, had been arrested.