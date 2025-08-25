Delta named best employer in Georgia again by Forbes survey

article

The Brief Forbes survey ranks Delta Air Lines as the top employer in Georgia. Apple, Lockheed Martin, Salesforce and General Motors also made the top five. More than 160,000 employees nationwide rated their companies for the survey.



Despite economic uncertainty, new rankings show there are still strong opportunities for workers in Georgia.

What we know:

Forbes has released its annual list of the best employers in each state, based on surveys of more than 160,000 employees at companies with at least 500 workers. Participants rated their employers on a scale of zero to ten, weighing in on factors such as workplace culture and job satisfaction.

What they're saying:

In Georgia, Delta Air Lines topped the list, followed by Apple in second place and aerospace giant Lockheed Martin in third.

Salesforce, a global software and IT services provider, ranked fourth, while General Motors rounded out the top five.

Other companies recognized in the state include Nike, Southwest Airlines, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and Comcast.

Delta was also named the best employer in Michigan and Utah and was in the top 10 for Massachusetts, Minnesota and New York.

The company is known for offering unlimited standby travel, profit sharing, training opportunities, greathealthcare benefits, family care, and up to 5 weeks of vacation. Its retention rate is roughly 95%.

Dig deeper:

Forbes created its seventh annual list of America’s Best-In-State Employers by partnering with Statista to survey more than 160,000 workers at companies with at least 500 employees across the U.S. Respondents rated their employers on factors such as workplace culture, wage parity, advancement opportunities and how companies address serious issues like harassment.

The scoring system weighed recent data most heavily, including feedback from current employees in each state. In total, 1,417 companies earned spots on at least one state list, producing 2,500 rankings nationwide.