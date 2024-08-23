Delta tops Georgia's best employers list for 2024; see who else ranked high

article

New rankings have revealed that Delta Air Lines has claimed the top spot again as Georgia's leading employer.

The survey, conducted by Forbes Magazine in collaboration with market research firm Statista, asked over 160,000 employees working for companies with at least 500 U.S.-based employees to rate their likelihood of recommending their employer on a scale from zero to ten.

Here’s a look at the top five employers in Georgia:

Delta Air Lines Costco Wholesale Apple Google Microsoft

Delta was also ranked No. 1 in Michigan, No. 2 in Washington, No. 4 in Utah and No. 5 in Minnesota.

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta also made a strong showing, coming in at No. 8, while Georgia-Pacific secured the No. 13 spot. Lockheed Martin, a major player in the defense industry, ranked at No. 15, and Emory Healthcare followed at No. 20. The Cobb County School District was ranked at No. 28.

Interestingly, although Chick-fil-A is renowned nationwide for its stellar customer service (No. 2 on Forbes list of best for customer service), it didn't crack the top ranks in Georgia's employer list. Apparently, it’s a case of being loved more by customers than employees. Chick-fil-A was ranked at No. 402 on this list.

For the full list of Georgia’s top employers, you can check out the full rankings here.