Delta announces 2 new island destinations

The Brief Delta will now fly to Sardinia, Italy and Malta. SkyMiles members and employees voted on the new destinations. The new flights will take off in Summer 2026.



Delta Air Lines has two new island destinations, and they were picked by SkyMiles members and Delta employees.

What we know:

The company said its idea to let employees and loyal fliers vote on a new destination ended up with two new destinations instead of one. In all, the airline said about 150,000 votes were cast.

Delta will now fly to Sardinia, Italy — the top choice of fliers — and Malta — the top choice of staff. Both flights will take off from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. Flights to Sardinia will begin May 20, 2026, and fly four times weekly. Flights to Malta will begin June 7, 2026, and fly three times weekly.

What you can do:

Delta is currently offering introductory deals on both flights, with tickets costing as little as about $900 from Atlanta.