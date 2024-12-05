Deliberations continue in trial of man accused of deadly DUI of Kennesaw teen Olivia Pugh

The Brief Jerome "Jerry" Cox is on trial, accused of DUI and killing 17-year-old Olivia Pugh when he struck her with his SUV in December 2023. Olivia Pugh, a Harrison High School honor student, died two days after being hit while walking to her car post a Christmas lights viewing with friends. Prosecutors claim Cox was driving drunk after a Christmas party; his defense argues you can drive after drinking provided you're not impaired. Jury heard evidence including jail recordings of Cox discussing the amount of alcohol consumed and viewed body and dash cam footage. After six hours of deliberation on Thursday, the jury did not reach a unanimous decision and will resume on Friday morning.



Jury deliberations will continue Friday in the trial of Jerome "Jerry" Cox, a Cobb County senior citizen accused of driving drunk at the time he struck and killed 17-year-old Olivia Pugh, a Harrison High School honor student in December 2023.

Prosecutors allege Cox, who was 68 years old at the time of the incident, was driving home from a Christmas party when he plowed his SUV through a crosswalk along Ben King Road, hitting the Harrison High School student. Pugh was walking to her car after seeing Christmas lights with friends in Kennesaw.

Police alleged Cox was under the influence of alcohol when his vehicle hit Pugh, who died two days later at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Testimony in the trial wrapped up Thursday afternoon.

"Did he cause the accident? Was he a less safe driver?" Nolan Slifko, prosecuting attorney said during closing arguments.

"You are permitted to drink alcohol and drive as long as you are not impaired," said Kim Frye, defense attorney during closing arguments.

The case was then in the hands of the 12 jurors. They had a lot to consider. Over the last two weeks they heard jail recordings between Cox and his wife about how much they drank that night, there was body and dash camera video, and requests from both sides for mistrials.

After deliberating for about six hours, jurors struggled to agree. They said they were at an impasse with several jurors saying they would not change their minds.

They were told to get some rest and come back at 8:30 Friday morning to continue deliberations.