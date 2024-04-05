DeKalb’s new 911 director promises change amid staff shortage, long wait times

DeKalb County’s recently appointed E-911 center director said a new phone system will help them get better.

The center’s been plagued by staffing shortages and complaints of long hold times.

"We can’t change anything that occurred in the past but what we can do is make sure we’re implementing changes," said Carina Swain, who accepted the position in December.

She said a new phone system will help operators improve and prioritize which calls are most important.

"Currently the way we take 911 calls, every call that comes into 911, whether it’s an emergency or a nonemergency, it’s treated as an emergency," she said.

The new system will allow callers to select categories, such as animal control, before they’re connected with an operator.

911 wait times

The National Emergency Number Association says on its website that 95% of calls should be answered within 20 seconds.

Inside DeKalb’s center, one caller appeared to be waiting for more than 8 minutes.

Swain says the new technology on its way will allow them to take calls 3–4 seconds faster because it's through an internet protocol instead of a traditional phone line.

911 staff shortage

Another piece of the puzzle is having enough operators to get to all those calls.

"911 typically has a higher turnover rate because of the stress factor," Swain said.

She said DeKalb’s 911 operations are finally starting to bounce back post-pandemic, pointing to 23 newly filled positions.

Swain started on the job in December, coming from a 16-year career in public safety with Atlanta Police and Fulton County.

She said she knows she has her work cut out for her.

"Moving forward, let’s see what we can do," she said. "Let’s make sure we have the technology there, make sure we’re on educating our public when to call 911."