DeKalb police searching for runaway teen

The DeKalb County Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police said 14-year-old Kyla Flagg was reported as a runaway on Saturday and was last seen near Nolan Trail in DeKalb County.

Police said she is 5-foot-6 and about 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a purple boombox on it.

If you see her, please call 911 or DeKalb County Police Department SVU at 770-724-7710.

