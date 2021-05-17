DeKalb police searching for runaway teen
article
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.
Police said 14-year-old Kyla Flagg was reported as a runaway on Saturday and was last seen near Nolan Trail in DeKalb County.
Police said she is 5-foot-6 and about 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Police said she was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a purple boombox on it.
If you see her, please call 911 or DeKalb County Police Department SVU at 770-724-7710.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.