DeKalb police searching for runaway 11-year-old boy

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are asking for the public's help locating 11-year-old Demetrius Dupree.

Demetrius was reported as a runaway and was last seen getting off the school bus on May 12 near the 7200 block of Northlake Circle.

He is 5 feet tall, weighs about 90 pounds with brown eyes and block hair. 

Demetrius was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 770-724-7710.