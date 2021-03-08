DeKalb police release sketch of person of interest in months-old homicide case

article

The DeKalb County Police Department is searching for a suspect in a homicide case that's been open for nearly seven months.

Police said they are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Demarco Williams, who was shot on August 26, 2020.

Police released a sketch of the person of interest. Police claim the sketch resembles one of three suspects involved in the shooting.

DeKalb County police released a sketch of a man they said is linked to an August 2020 homicide. (Photo" DeKalb County PD)

Witness statements in an incident report described two suspects seen fleeing in a dark vehicle after hearing gunshots fired on N Indian Creek Drive. One was carrying an AK-47 and another carries a handgun, police said. A third suspect was driving the getaway car, police said.

The incident report describes two tall African American men as the armed suspects and provides no description of the driver.

Police arrived on the scene, according to an incident report, and found Williams lying face-down on a tree. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital and died later.

Police said another victim in the incident told police that he was sitting in a pavilion with Williams and another witness when "three unknown black males approached them and began shooting at them." That witness had two gunshot wounds to his groin area, and first responders also transported him to Grady Memorial Hospital.

