DeKalb County police identify victim in deadly triple shooting

DeKalb County police identified the man who was died following an early morning triple shooting Wednesday.

According to investigators, three victims were found by officers in the 700 block of North Indian Creek Drive around 3:30 am.

One of the male victims, identified Thursday as 18-year-old DeMarco Williams, died on the scene. The remaining two victims were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to survive, authorities said.

No word on what led up to the shooting.

Police did not immediately provide details on suspects.

An investigation continues.

