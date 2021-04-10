DeKalb police investigate separate shootings Friday evening

Police in DeKalb County are investigating two shootings that occurred miles and minutes from each other on Friday evening.

Police said officers at approximately 7:15 p.m. responded on Memorial Drive near North Indian Creek Drive. Police discovered one man in his late 20s shot. The man has been hospitalized.

About 10 minutes later, DeKalb police responded to a shooting in Lithonia where the victim was in his early 20s. That victim was also hospitalized.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the victims' conditions.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

